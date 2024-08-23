Hopeson Adorye Unveils Anti-Agyapadie T-Shirts

The controversy surrounding the “Agyapadie” document has taken a new turn as Hopeson Adorye, Director of Operations for the Movement for Change, launches a campaign T-shirt to rally against its implementation.

The T-shirt, emblazoned with “Say No to Agyapadie” and “Anti Agyapadie Crusader,” symbolizes his growing resistance against the document’s alleged plans to consolidate power and wealth among a select few.

Even though a GHC10 million lawsuit has been slapped on him, the Alan Kyerematen’s right hand man is unfazed.

Hopeson Adorye’s move comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, denounced the document as a fabrication.

The Anti-Agyapadie campaign T-shirt is seen as a strategic move to mobilize public opinion against the government.

-BY Daniel Bampoe