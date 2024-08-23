Asuomhene Is Legitimate Chief- Okyenhene

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in the Eastern Region has come out in strong support of Asuomhene, Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng, reaffirming his legitimacy as the rightful chief of Asuom.

This comes after reports of an unlawful ceremony attempted by the destooled Amankrado of Asuom, Bafour Boadi Obodade, to install a new chief.

The Traditional Council, in a statement issued and signed by the State Secretary, D.M Ofori-Atta, condemned this act, stating that Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng remains the legitimate chief of Asuom and has not been destooled.

The Council views the actions of the destooled Amankrado as an affront to the dignity of Okyeman and an aberration of customary law.

They have called on the police to restore order, probe the incident, and bring the perpetrators to book.

Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng has reported the incident to the Kyebi Executive Council, and the Traditional Council has urged all stakeholders to recognize his legitimacy and reject any attempts to undermine his authority.

The situation remains tense in Asuom, but the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council’s statement has clarified that Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng remains the rightful chief, and any claims to the contrary are null and void.

However, the police have been tasked with ensuring public safety and order in the area.

-BY Daniel Bampoe