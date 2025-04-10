Ashanti NPP MPs Caucus Donate GH¢150,000 To Adum Fire Victims

Kofi Amankwa-Manu (2nd from right) with some of the NPP MPs

The Ashanti Regional Parliamentary Caucus of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has donated GH¢150,000 to support traders affected by a recent fire outbreak at Adum PZ in Kumasi, to alleviate their immediate financial burdens.

Led by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, the MPs during a visit to the scene on Monday, April 7, 2025 offered their condolences and support to the victims who had lost their valuable assets in the ravaging fire.

Kofi Amankwa-Manu, who is a former Deputy Defence Minister, expressed solidarity with the victims and pledged continued support until the reconstruction of the market.

Mr. Amankwa-Manu, addressing the media and traders at the scene, also assured them of the NPP’s commitment to standing by them during this difficult period, emphasising that the donation was just the first step, and the party would continue to assist until the market was fully rebuilt.

“We know the pain you are going through. We are here not just to give you immediate help, but to show our solidarity and commitment to helping you rebuild your businesses. We will continue to support you throughout this process,” Amankwa-Manu assured.

He also pledged the caucus’ commitment to standing by the traders throughout the rebuilding process.

“We recognise your hard work in supporting your families through trade, and we are here to support you during this difficult time,” he said.

The fire, which broke out on March 21, 2025, destroyed over 1,000 shops and left traders with significant losses, amounting to millions of Ghana cedis.

Lawyer Obiri Yeboah, the Member of Parliament for Subin, had previously written to Parliament to inform them of the incident and urged swift action to assist the victims.

In his remarks, he stressed the importance of community efforts in rebuilding the market. He encouraged the traders to come together and rebuild the market with the support of both the NPP and the wider community, assuring that the market could resume operations as quickly as possible.

“We will rally together and support you in every way possible. This fire has not only affected you individually, but it has also impacted the entire community. We are all in this together,” Obiri Yeboah asserted.

Bernard Antwi Bosiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, also known as Chairman Wontumi, who was with the MPs, urged President John Dramani Mahama to offer assistance to the victims, the same way he assisted those affected by the Kantamanto fire disaster that occurred in January this year.

“We urge President Mahama to consider offering the same level of support to the traders here at Adum as he did for those in Kantamanto. The people of this region need help, and together, we can rebuild,” Chairman Wontumi stated.

Chairman Wontumi also appealed to the government to provide soft loans to the affected traders, similar to the assistance given to victims of previous fire incidents in Keta and Kantamanto.

“These traders deserve the same compassion and support. We urge the government to extend financial relief to help them get back on their feet,” he reiterated.

The MPs reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the redevelopment of the Adum market to provide a safer and more secure trading environment.

The fire that devastated the Adum market left many traders uncertain about their future. However, with the generous donation from many other individuals and the Ashanti NPP MPs and their promise of continued support, the affected traders are hopeful that they will soon be able to rebuild their businesses and return to their livelihoods.

As the efforts to support the victims continue, the NPP MPs remain focused on providing both short-term and long-term assistance to help the traders recover.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi