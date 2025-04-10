GFA Announces Live Premier League Matchday 27 Broadcasts

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the broadcast arrangements for Matchday 27 of the 2024/25 Premier League season, with three high-profile matches set to be televised live over the weekend of April 12 and 13, 2025.

Football fans will be treated to a thrilling lineup, with coverage available across several local television stations. The matches will also be streamed live on the GFA’s official platforms, including the GFA App and Facebook page, ensuring widespread access for viewers across the country.

Saturday’s fixture features Accra Lions taking on Basake Holy Stars at 3:00 PM, with the match airing on AFA TV, Metro TV, Net 2 Television, and Original TV. On Sunday, two more matches are scheduled for the same kickoff time: Vision FC will face Hearts of Oak, broadcast on the same four channels, while the much-anticipated clash between Asante Kotoko SC and Bechem United will be shown exclusively on Globe TV.

As the season nears its climax, the GFA’s commitment to improving access and fan engagement through expanded media coverage continues to elevate the domestic football experience.

By Wletsu Ransford