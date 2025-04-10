EU To Enhance Water Supply In Northern Region

European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, Ali Adolf John and other stakeholders in Tamale

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, has reaffirmed the EU’s dedication to enhancing water supply in the Northern Region through the Sustainable Cities Project.

The North has in recent times been hit with a severe water crisis that has significantly disrupted economic activities, forcing residents to purchase water from tanker contractors while others resort to dam water for survival.

This situation has severely impacted businesses, including restaurants, schools, hospitals, and homes among others.

The current water demand in Tamale is 90,000 m³, while production levels are only between 35,000 m³ and 38,000 m³, with the discrepancy necessitating the implementation of water rationing in Tamale and its environs.

Since 2022, both France and the EU have collaborated on sustainable cities development in the northern part of Ghana.

The partnership started with the first €15 Million Euros Sustainable Cities Project Phase 1, which was launched in September 2024 in Tamale, and is currently being implemented in six cities namely; Tamale, Nalerigu, Wa, Bolgatanga, Damongo, Nalerigu and Yendi.

The project, funded by the EU, is being implemented by the Agence Française de Développement Groupe – Expertise France (AFD Group).

The project is supporting urban planning and management whilst providing key municipal services such as waste management, recreation areas and collective access to water as well as the design and operationalisation of an Urban Observatory (UO) to track the implementation of urban development and management across sectors.

During his visit to the Dalun Water Treatment Plant, Ambassador Razaaly expressed confidence in the EU’s technical expertise and financial resources to support the expansion of the facility to meet the increasing water demand in the area.

“We possess both the technical know-how and financial means to enhance the water situation. Approximately 300 million Euros will be needed to ensure the success of this project, and that is well within the EU’s capabilities,” he stated.

He indicated that the EU is eager to collaborate with stakeholders to guarantee access to clean and safe water for Tamale and its surrounding communities.

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Jules-Armand Aniambossou, noted that they are committed to implement projects which will have a real and sustainable impact on local people’s daily life.

“In Tamale and the Northern Ghana, France wants to implement projects which will have a real and sustainable impact on local people’s daily life. In the current context of climate change, it is crucial to support the improvement of living conditions. These projects are designed in partnership with local authorities and communities, to understand their needs and address them. I hope to be able to come back soon and see the first results of the works,” he stressed.

The Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John, said the visit by the European Union Delegation (EUD) and French Ambassadors symbolises their joint interest in fostering development in northern Ghana.

“This visit with the EUD and the French Ambassadors further symbolises our joint interest in fostering development in northern part of Ghana. It is an opportunity to further strengthen the collaboration and partnership that exist between the Government of Ghana, European Union Delegation and the French Government. Specifically, this mission has strengthened our cooperation to address the critical development challenges, particularly on sustainable cities and climate resilience in this part of our country,” he added.

