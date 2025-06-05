Ashanti South Police Arrest Four, Seize Arms

ACP Joseph Hammond Nyaab

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has announced a major breakthrough in its ongoing war on drugs and crime, following a series of intelligence-led operations that led to the arrest of multiple suspects and the seizure of large quantities of suspected narcotic substances and unlicensed firearms.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Regional Headquarters in Bekwai, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Hammond Nyaaba confirmed the arrests of four individuals — Mohammed Iddrisu (47), Dickson Fosuhene alias Panda (27), Cletus Nyaaba (19), and Emmanuel Asare (21) — in a targeted swoop on June 1, 2025, by the Manso Adubia District Police.

The suspects were apprehended during coordinated raids on ghettos and residences across the district.

Items recovered from the suspects include 550 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 82 sachets of 250 mg tramadol tablets, and cash amounting to €11,340 from Mohammed Iddrisu; 120 wraps of suspected Indian hemp from Dickson Fosuhene; 150 sachets of 250 mg tramadol tablets, and $12,000 in cash from Emmanuel Asare; and 150 wraps of suspected Indian hemp from Cletus Nyaaba.

The operation also led police to the residence of a suspected narcotics supplier known only as “Thunder.” Although he fled before his arrest, a search of his premises uncovered 54 boxes of 250 mg tramadol tablets; 22 slabs of compressed dried leaves believed to be Indian hemp; 374 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp; and Cash amounting to €25,000

“These operations are part of a renewed offensive against narcotics trafficking, which is directly tied to a broader spectrum of criminal activity, including robbery, assault, and illegal mining,” ACP Nyaaba stated.

He praised the public’s increasing cooperation and referenced recent media work on the abuse of tramadol — known on the streets as “wonim red” — as a significant contribution to national awareness.

In a separate development, the Fomena District Police Command recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a vehicle that had been handed over to a spare driver identified only as Kwaku alias “Zador.” The items discovered include 2 pump-action guns, 23 rounds of AA ammunition and 3 rounds of BB ammunition.

According to police, the vehicle had been handed over to the suspect on May 9, 2025, with instructions to return it two days later.

When he failed to do so, the owner traced the vehicle to Kwabenakwa, a suburb of Obuasi, and reclaimed it.

A subsequent search led to the discovery of the weapons.

ACP Nyaaba reiterated the command’s warning to criminals, urging them to “abandon all unlawful ventures and seek honest livelihoods.”

He also called on the public to continue partnering with the police by reporting suspicious activities.

“The Ashanti South Police Command is intensifying its efforts to bring offenders to justice, and we count on the support of our communities to win this fight,” he said.