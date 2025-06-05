India Gold Metaverse Explores Opportunities in Ghana’s Gold Industry

Lamon Rutten

MANAGING DIRECTOR and CEO of India Gold Metaverse Pvt. Ltd., Lamon Rutten has highlighted the potential for Ghana to tap into the vast Indian market, hence his company’s plan to open an office in the country

Ghana is Africa’s top gold producer, the gold industry plays a vital role in the country’s economy, contributing significantly to GDP and export revenue.

Mr. Rutten speaking on the sidelines of the Gold in Motion event in Accra noted that the Ghanaian government’s efforts to formalize the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector have shown promise. He thus noted that securing large markets like India could have a profound impact, enabling the country to increase ASM production and capitalize on untapped opportunities.

“By partnering with India Gold Metaverse, Ghana can explore new avenues for growth and development in the gold industry,” he said.

Mr. Rutten emphasized the company’s strong track record; India Gold Metaverse is committed to being a reliable and long-term partner for Ghana, providing expertise in value chain management.

“Despite being a relatively young company, India Gold Metaverse has focused on the Indian market and now seeks to expand its operations into Ghana. The company starts with understanding buyers’ needs, highlighting the potential for growth in Ghana’s gold sector,” he said.

“India Gold Metaverse aims to provide a reliable stream of responsibly produced gold to India, leveraging technology to capture data throughout the value chain. This includes tracking the origin of the gold, monitoring environmental impact, and ensuring transparency,” he said.

Mr. Rutten further stated that as a technology company, India Gold Metaverse is confident in its ability to apply technology to the gold sector, ensuring that the right data is captured and utilized to add value to the entire process. This approach, he stated, enables buyers to pay a premium for responsibly sourced gold, benefiting both Ghanaian miners and Indian consumers.

India Gold Metaverse aspires to create an inclusive framework for the gold ecosystem, nurturing knowledge and designing strategies for expanding engagement that will create consensus with thrust on integrity, authenticity and value addition. IGM will set a new standard of trust, transparency, and technological excellence. It will challenge the boundaries, synergize strengths and shape and enrich the future of the gold business.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke