Assembly Demolish Waterway Structures At Lashibi

Bulldozer demolishing structures

THE TEMA West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has pulled down illegal structures on waterways at Lashibi following the directive of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

The demolition is to limit the potential impact of flooding in the area as the country is preparing for the rainy season.

Some weeks ago, the Greater Accra Regional Minister during a visit to the area asked the assembly to demolish structures erected on waterways.

Without wasting time on the directive, the assembly on Tuesday started embarking on the exercise.

Speaking during the demolition exercise, the Municipal Engineer of the TWMA, Vincent B. Quarshie, said the assembly is carrying out the exercise to help prevent flooding.

“The rainy season is almost here with us in Tema West, it was welcoming for the Regional Minister to come and wake us up,” he said.

Mr. Quarshie further said the assembly already had its own plans to clear the structures on waterways.

“We already had an action plan to demolish buildings on waterways especially when the rainy season beckons.”

He explained further that structures constructed on the waterway were also impeding work on the construction of a bridge in the area expecting work on the bridge to proceed immediately as planned after the demolition exercise.

“Once we have started, we want to make sure that whatever is preventing the contractor from working, we clear it,” the Engineer said.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Lashibi