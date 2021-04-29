Wife Butchers Husband

Mary Quaye, aka Obaa Yaa busted and Abraham Acquah on admission at Agona Swedru Government Hospital

A 30-year-old woman at Agona Nkumkwaa near Agona Duoto in the Agona East District of the Central Region has been arrested by the Agona Duakwa Police in the district for allegedly butchering her husband.

The woman, Mary Quaye, popularly known as Obaa Yaa, was said to have used a machete to inflict deep cuts on the neck, jaw and shoulder of her husband after a misunderstanding between the couple in their home at Agona Nkumkwaa.

The victim, Abraham Acquah, aged 30, is currently on admission at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital receiving treatment.

The Public Relations Officer in charge of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Oppong, said the incident occurred on Monday, April 26, 2021 around 1pm at Agona Nkumkwaa but the Agona Duakwa Police received a report about the incident at 4pm.

She said police received information that Acquah had an altercation with his wife, Mary, and in the process used a piece of wood to hit her.

“The wife also reacted by using a cutlass to inflict a deep wound on the husband’s neck and jaw with blood oozing freely from the wounds, rendering the husband very weak,” the PRO said.

According to the PRO, neighbours of Acquah came to his aid and rushed him to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital.

DSP Oppong continued that the police at Agona Duakwa proceeded to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital and met Acquah at the hospital’s Emergency Ward with multiple deep cut on his left jaw, neck and shoulder.

She maintained that police medical report form was issued to the victim for endorsement by the medical doctor after which the wife was arrested and detained for further questioning.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey