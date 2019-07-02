Atewa Bauxite Deal Opposers Are Galamseyers – Minister

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

The Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has pointed out double standards on the part of groups and individuals opposing the mining of bauxite in the Atewa Forest.

According to the Minister, some of the individuals who are campaigning against the mining of bauxite in the Atewa Forest, raising environmental concerns, are on the other hand mining illegally in Atewa.

He said the illegal mining activities of those individuals have caused serious pollination to water bodies in the area but they did not seem to find anything wrong with their actions.

However, he said they are joining local and international groups to oppose the mining of bauxite in the Atewa Forest by the Chinese.

The Minister made this known on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Information Ministry’s Meet the Press Series in Accra, warning that “let’s not engage in double standards.”

One of the groups opposing the Atewa Bauxite deal is Aroucha Ghana.

Its Executive Director, Daryl Bosu, is on record to have said mining in the Atiwa forest would destroy water bodies in the area that serve as a source of drinking water for millions of people.

Mr. Bosu is reported to have said “our concern has been the target or the focal areas for which the government wants to exploit this bauxite. We are saying that the government should completely exclude the Atewa forest because of its water producing services from the deal with the Chinese.”

The Government of Ghana signed a $2 billion deal with China Sinohydro in exchange for its bauxite deposits in the Atewa Forest.

The Minister said Government was mindful about the sustainability of the environment and ecosystem in Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue