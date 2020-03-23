Atiku’s Son Tests Positive for Coronarvirus

Atiku Abubakar (right) and son

Son of Atiku Abubakar, former flagbearer of Nigeria’s opposition party, PDP, has contracted the deadly coronavirus disease.

Mr Atiku took to Twitter to announce his son’s medical condition.

He noted that “my son has tested positive to coronavirus.”

“NCDC (National Council for Disease Control) Gov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abu for treatment and management,” the tweet read.

He urged Nigerians to pray for his son, saying “I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers.”

BY Melvin Tarlue