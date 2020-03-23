Don’t Blame Me… For Bonsu Unpaid Transfer Fee

Kwame Bonsu

Former Asante Kotoko captain Yusif Chibsah has stated plainly that he is innocent in the Kotoko-Esperance-Kwame Bonsu unpaid transfer fee saga.

The FIFA intermediary has been accused of being responsible for the recent rancour between his former side and the Tunisian giants.

Chibsah posted on Facebook that “I have not done anything wrong. I really feel sorry for the club for this situation, but please people should not blame me. I have not done anything wrong. I did the best for my player and the best for Kotoko.”

The ex-Black Meteors skipper helped in the transfer of his client (Kwame Bonsu) to Tunisia’s side for a fee of US$150,000 last June, but the CAF Champions League defending champions have since defaulted in paying.

It has emerged that Esperance want to offset that amount with an US$ 180,000 outstanding debt owed them by the Porcupine Warriors for illegally registering their player, Emmanuel Clottey, now with Great Olympics.

Kotoko registered Clottey amid a running contract with the Tunis-based club.

And per Kotoko’s conduct vis-à-vis the rules of the game, the Porcupine Warriors will have to pay an additional US$ 30,000 to offset Clottey’s fee.

A worried Chibsah added, “At least I didn’t know there was a debt of US$ 180,000 that Kotoko were supposed to settle with Esperance and that’s why all this issue is up.”

Kotoko faithful have accused Chibsah for being responsible for the current friction between the two clubs, having pocketed his 20% commission on the deal.

But the former midfielder has dispelled the rumour, saying, “There have been a lot of rumours and stories that I personally benefited from this transfer.”

“Some are even saying Esperance have paid a lot of money to me as agency fee and because of that I’m not putting in any effort to get Kotoko’s money. These are all false. I have not benefited €1 or $1 from this transfer. I have not taken any commission from Asante Kotoko or Esperance. Nothing. No money at all,” he said.

