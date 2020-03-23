Ursula’s Hubby Tests Negative For Convid 19

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Sam Ekufful

Sam Ekufful, the husband of Minister of Communications and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has tested negative for coronavirus.

He was recently quarantined after his return from the United Kingdom.

His specimen was sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, University of Ghana, for test.

The results returned negative. His wife had announced to the media how he had been quarantined and that the family was placing his food at the door for him to pick.

BY Melvin Tarlue