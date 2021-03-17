Atlanta Mass Shootings Victims Identified

Victims of the Atlanta shooting spree have been identified by police.

Police say four of the eight people killed include: Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Yan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44.

Police identified Elcias R Hernandez-Ortiz as sustaining injury.

A 21-year old US man, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, has admitted carrying out the mass shootings and killings, according to police.

Some six Asian women were killed, the police told a news conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Briefing the media in a televised address monitored by DGN Online, Cherokee County Sheriff, Frank Reynolds, indicated that the suspect may have been a patron.

According to him, the suspect has claimed to have a “sex addiction”.

He stated that the suspect denied that the killings were motivated by race.

The suspect was arrested in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240km) south of Atlanta.

It would be recalled that police announced earlier that the fatal shootings happened at a massage parlour in Acworth, a suburb north of Atlanta, and two spas in the city itself.

Following the shootings on Tuesday evening, March 16, 2021, South Korea confirmed that four of the victims were Koreans.

The first shooting took place at about 17:00 (21:00 GMT) on Tuesday at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Cherokee County and Sheriff’s office spokesman, Capt Jay Baker, reportedly indicated that two people died at the scene and three were taken to hospital, where two more died. Those victims were confirmed to be two Asian women, a white woman and a white man, and that a Hispanic man had been wounded.

By Melvin Tarlue