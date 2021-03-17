Tanzania President Dies From Heart Disease

The President of Tanzania, John Magufuli, has been reported dead.

Vice President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, announced his death in a televised address on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

According to her, Mr Magufuli died of heart complications.

“We have lost our courageous leader, President John Magufuli, who has died from a heart illness,” Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on state television on Wednesday. She announced 14 days of national mourning.

Speculations were rife that the late president who had been missing from public events since last month suffered Covid-19.

Ms Hassan stated that Magufuli was hospitalised on March 6, 2021, at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute.

The late Magufuli was aged 61, and there had been questions after he went ‘missing’ since March 6 due to his treatment.

Mr Magufuli was the fifth President of Tanzania, and had been in office from 2015 till his death.

The late President served as the chairman of the Southern African Development Community from 2019–2020.

The late President was born on October 29, 1959 (age 61 years) in Chato, Tanzania.

He was married to Janet Magufuli. His children are Jessica Magufuli and Joseph Magufuli.

By Melvin Tarlue