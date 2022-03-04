Ato Okyir Is Letshego’s Group Head Of New Ventures

Ato Okyir

LETSHEGO AFRICA says it recognises Ghana as a valuable source of talent for the Group with their latest regional appointment of Ato Okyir as Group Head of New Ventures (Technology Innovation).

Prior to joining Letshego, Ato Okyir was the Chief Information Officer for Standard Chartered Ghana, starting his expansive technology focused career in 1993.

Ato brings fifteen years of banking technology experience from across the continent. As the Chief Information Officer for Standard Chartered, he maintained the Bank’s technology infrastructure capability and supported business activities across all business segments.

He also assured compliance oversight for all country and Standard Chartered Group policies, statutory regulations, local banking laws, anti-money laundering regulations and industry practices.

Andrew Okai, Group’s Chief Executive added “Ghana is one of our largest profit generating centres, so it makes sense that we leverage the regional expertise and talent available locally, not only for the benefit of our local business and subsidiary, but also for the Group as a whole. Letshego recognises that cultural diversity in a pan-African organisation is an asset and an advantage – we are delighted to have Ato join our regional family. His digital and tech experience will prove invaluable as we achieve our ambition to be a leading digital-first, inclusive finance organisation across the continent.”

Letshego Africa recently announced its Transformation Strategy that includes a tactical roadmap to achieve its 2025 ambitions and vision to be a world-class retail financial services organisation, spurred by digitalisation along with strategic investment into empowering and growing regional talent.

Letshego Africa has presence in 11 countries across sub Saharan Africa. It acquired its Ghana business in 2017, and has since transitioned the operations to the Letshego brand.

The Ghana branch has more than demonstrated its strategic and potential value to the group with a cumulative aggregated growth of 600% over the last 5 years.