Dr. Rockson Chairs NTC Board

Renowned Communication teacher and a former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Dr. Kwaku Rockson, has been appointed Chairman of the newly constituted Board of Directors of the New Times Corporation, publishers of the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator.

The announcement was contained in a release from the National Media Commission (NMC), the body responsible for such appointments for state-owned media establishments.

Other members of the board are Prof Kofi Quashigah, Mrs. Victoria Natsu, Mr. Donald Gwira, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Mr. Kofi Marrah , Mr. Samuel Akwasi S. Sarfo , Ms. Doris Adabasu Kuwornu and Mr. Adu Owusu, MD.

The Graphic Communications Group Limited has Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong – Chairing, and the members being Mrs. Ivy Austin, Dr. Valentin Kwasi Mensah, Mr. Ebenezer Asante Sefa, Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur, Mr. Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey, Yaw D. Oppong Esq. and Mr. Ato Afful (MD).

Mr. Ransford Tetteh, former Daily Graphic Editor, is now the Chairman of the Ghana News Agency Board and the members of the board are Mrs. Ivy Hoetu, Mr. Daniel Addai, Dr. N. A. Ibrahim Lartey, Mr. Peter Claver Nibepwo Sangber-Dery, Dr. Charles Kwening, Ms. Juliet Amoah and Mr. Kofi Owusu (GM).

Chairing the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation board is Prof Samuel Debrah, Mrs. Efuah Ghartey, Dr. Kwame Nyamekye, Mrs. Ama Serwah Nerquay, Mr. Peter Yarquah, Mr. Thomas Bronii, Mr. Adjei Afriyie Nketia, Mr. Samuel Kojo Intsiaba, Dr. Tannoh Debrah and Prof. Amin Alhassan (DG).

By A.R. Gomda