Atuabo Gas Goes Off Monday

The Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in the Western Region will be shut down for 14 days for maintenance says the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas).

Management said they intend to install High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) and maintenance works on the replacement of Small Bore Piping (SBP), Heat Exchangers (HEX) cleaninh, replacement of damaged product cooler, replacement of detective valves and re-collaboration of all safety critical equipment including Pressure Safety Valves (PSVs).

In a statement issued by Corporate Communications Department of Ghana Gas, it stated that scheduled maintenance will begin on Monday October 4, 2021.

“The scheduled temporal shutdown which will last between October 4 to October 18, 2021 is to allow our team of engineers to undertake a planned maintainence on the facility to help improve upon the Atuabo Gas Plant’s capacity to continue productivity as well as to prolong its lifespan,” it stated.

They are optimistic that the scheduled maintenance will enhance operability and reliability of their processing and transportation of infrastructure.

Meanwhile, management said all their key stakeholders such as Ghana Gas, Tullow Oil, ENI, Volta River Authority (VRA) and MLE have put in place the necessary mechanism to reduce the shutdown duration which would have lasted for 48 days.

The management therefore assured its stakeholders that they will be working with their partners to ensure system stability during the shutdown period and minimize the impact on power supply.

By Vincent Kubi