Savelugu MCE Nominee Confirmed

The Assembly Members of the Savelugu Municipal Assembly has confirmed the President’s nominee, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu as the Municipal Chief Executive.

The President’s nominee polled 33 votes representing 92% while 3 voted NO representing 8% out of the 36 votes cast.

The elected Savelugu Municipal Chief Executive is the only female MMDCE nominee in the Northern region.

Addressing journalists after her confirmation, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu expressed her gratitude to the assembly members for the confidence repose in her and assured a cordial working relationship with all assembly members for the development of the municipality.

The Savelugu MCE noted that she will run an open and transparent administration where all stakeholders will be consulted in matters concerning the development of the municipality.

“I assure traditional authorities, religious leaders, youth leaders, and all developmental partners’ cooperation and collaboration from the assembly .”

She thanked President Akufo-Addo for the trust he has in her by considering her for the position and pledged to work hard to help the president achieve his developmental agenda.

FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu