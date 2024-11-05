AU Donates Logistics To Peace Council

Rev. Adu Gyamfi receiving the items from AU delegation

The African Union (AU) has donated Information Technology (IT) equipment to the National Peace Council (NPC) to help it execute its mandate of maintaining peace and the rule of law in the country.

The donated items include five desktop computers, two MacBook Pros, television, Wi-Fi routers, and other IT equipment to support the NPC’s work.

In a speech read on behalf of Amb. Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), acknowledged the role played by the board and staff of the National Peace Council in maintaining Ghana’s peace and fostering development.

Commissioner Bankole Adeoye said, “The National Peace Infrastructures are vital for Africa’s peace, justice, and development. Member states rely on these national security frameworks to address both domestic and cross-border security challenges.”

In an effort to support the NPC in detecting early warnings, Commissioner Bankole Adeoye under the guidance of Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, pledged their commitment to enhancing engagement with member states by supporting them in building resilient institutions through shared norms and values for sustainable development, hence the donation of the items.

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the generous support from the African Union.

The donation, according to Rev. Adu Gyamfi, forms part of the Council’s ongoing collaboration with its donor partners to provide the necessary equipment, software, training, and support to enable the Council to establish an early warning information system.

“We often hear questions like, ‘Did the Peace Council know about this or that?’ To effectively respond to such inquiries, we require systems that can provide real-time updates and information. This is precisely what the African Union is helping us to achieve,” he said.

He added that “the software will assist us in managing information across the country, and we will receive training over the next two days to equip staff with the necessary skills.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke