Napo Slams NDC For Launching Vigilante Group Amidst Peace Campaign

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has come under fire from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for launching a lawless vigilante group on the same day the National Peace Campaign was taking place.

This move, according to Dr. Prempeh, is a slap in the face of Ghanaians, especially considering the country’s efforts to eradicate political vigilantism.

A History of Vigilantism

The NDC’s launch of the “Ashanti Region Azorka Boys” vigilante group raises concerns, given the passage of the anti-vigilante law aimed at proscribing such groups.

This law was enacted to prevent the kind of violence that has marred previous elections in Ghana.

NDC’s Track Record

Addressing a campaign rally, Napo cited previous instances of the NDC’s involvement in violence, including a statement by presidential candidate John Mahama boasting about the party’s “revolutionary root” and ability to unleash violence.

This, coupled with the launch of the vigilante group, has sparked fears of potential chaos during the 2024 elections.

Call for Peace

Dr. Prempeh urged Ghanaians to vote wisely for a party that values peace, emphasizing that the NPP will not engage in violence but instead focus on ideas.

The National Peace Council has also called on political parties to adhere to the roadmap for eradicating vigilantism.

NPP’s Commitment to Peace

The NPP’s commitment to peace was evident during Dr. Prempeh’s campaign tour in the Bono Region, where he was accompanied by notable party members, including Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tua Yeboah and Bono Regional Minister Justina Owusu Banahene.

