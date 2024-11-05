Gbevlo-Lartey Sues NDC Owula Mangortey For Defamation

Larry Gbevlo-Lartey

The former National Security Coordinator, Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, has sued Owula Mangortey, branch secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Shai Osudoku Constituency.

According to court documents, Gbevlo-Lartey is seeking damages of GHC 10 million and a perpetual injunction restraining Mangortey from publishing further defamatory statements.

Gbevlo-Lartey, served as National Security Coordinator under President John Evans Atta Mills and President John Dramani Mahama.

The lawsuit stems from two articles published by Mangortey on August 6 and August 16, 2024, which Gbevlo-Lartey claims are false, malicious, and defamatory.

The articles, published on various online outlets and social media platforms, allegedly portrayed Gbevlo-Lartey as corrupt, incompetent, and a traitor.

Gbevlo-Lartey’s statement of claim lists several defamatory statements made by Mangortey, including allegations that he was sacked as National Security Coordinator due to gross incompetence and corruption and that he received $8 million from a telecommunications company on behalf of soldiers.

Mangortey’s actions, according to Gbevlo-Lartey, were motivated by malice and a desire to destroy his reputation and relationship with former President John Dramani Mahama.

The lawsuit highlights the growing concern about defamation and misinformation in politics, particularly in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential elections.

Gbevlo-Lartey’s lawyer, Ace Anan Ankomah of Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah, filed a writ of summons, which Mangortey has eight days to respond to.

BY Daniel Bampoe