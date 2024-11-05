Uphold Integrity In Leadership – Ofosu-Dorte

David Ofosu-Dorte

Leaders have been urged to uphold integrity as key to transforming businesses as well as driving the economic development of the country.

A senior partner of AB & David Africa, Dr. David Ofosu-Dorte, who made the call at the 2024 Arganbright Partners Convergence Conference of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI), in Accra, said many successful businesses in the past have declined in recent times due to unsound practices.

Speaking under the theme: “Integrity, a key element at the heart of a successful business”, Dr. Ofosu-Dorte said the declines in those businesses are largely due to lack of integrity and unethical practices.

He said, “Leadership cannot transform without integrity; integrity remains essential for national and continental development. Many businesses that were once praised as the best have now diminished due to unethical practices.”

The AB & David senior partner therefore appealed to people working in both the public and private sectors to work with a high level of integrity in their quest to transform the lives of people and businesses.

The National President of FGBMFI, Mr. Emmanuel Baba Mahama, said the Arganbright Partnership Fund of the fellowship was mobilising resources from its members and the general public to fund activities of various directorates charged with the responsibility of caring for the needs of the less privileged in society including the youth, students, among several others.

He said since its inception in 2017, the project has mentored students in 71 schools, technical universities, colleges of education, Medical and Law Schools in the country, not forgetting boosting the academic performances of many students, especially in their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) among others.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah