Roman Fada Takes Over Akua Donkor’s Ghana Freedom Party As Presidential Candidate

Philip Kwabena Agyemang aka Roman Fada

In a significant development, the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has named Philip Kwabena Agyemang, popularly known as Roman Fada, a radio presenter as its new presidential candidate for the upcoming December elections.

This announcement comes after the Electoral Commission directed GFP to choose a new candidate following the passing of its founder and previous presidential candidate, Akua Donkor.

Roman Fada, a renowned radio personality with Accra’s DL FM, confirmed his candidacy during an interview on Monday, November 4, 2024.

He shared that his selection was the result of extensive discussions with the party’s leadership to ensure a smooth transition.

As Akua Donkor’s running mate for the December elections, Roman Fada was the natural successor to carry forward her vision for the party.

“It’s true, and we all know what happened a week ago when Akua Donkor passed around 10 pm. May her soul rest in peace. As her running mate for the 2024 elections, it was deemed fitting by the party’s leadership for me to step in as her replacement,” Roman Fada stated on Atinka FM’s morning show.

Roman Fada’s Background

Before becoming the GFP’s presidential candidate, Roman Fada was chosen by Akua Donkor as her vice-presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

He is also the manager of veteran Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba.

GFP’s Priorities

Under Akua Donkor’s leadership, the GFP emphasized the Free Senior High School program and the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) as top priorities.

It remains to be seen how Roman Fada will build upon these foundations.

The GFP had previously announced plans to officially introduce its new presidential candidate on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

BY Daniel Bampoe