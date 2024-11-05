Govt Responds To CLOGSAG’s Nationwide Strike Threat

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has responded to the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) intention to embark on a nationwide strike, starting Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Background of the Dispute

CLOGSAG demands a new salary structure and improved conditions of service.

In July 2024, both parties showed commitment to resolving the issues. However, CLOGSAG claims that government negotiations have yielded no firm offers.

Government’s Response

The FWSC denies CLOGSAG’s claims, citing ongoing discussions and alternative proposals.

The government team made a written proposal on October 30, 2024, but CLOGSAG has yet to respond.

FWSC Concerns

The commission accuses CLOGSAG of undermining its mandate by bypassing established channels.

CLOGSAG previously attempted to opt out of the Single Spine Pay Policy, losing a 2011 court case.

Call for Resolution

The FWSC urges CLOGSAG to rescind its strike decision and return to negotiation table.

The government is willing to engage CLOGSAG to find a lasting solution without compromising the Single Spine Pay Policy.

