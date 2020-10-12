Audio Making Money-Laundering Claim Fake – NCSC

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has said its forensic analysis on a audio circulating on social media suggesting that a Ghana Government official has been caught laundering cash into the United Kingdom is fake.

According to the centre, its analysis has revealed that the said audio, which is purported to have come from an international news outlet, was computer-generated using available technologies for fictitious audio- visual creation and manipulation by the individuals involved.

It said the centre was working with the Police CID and other security agencies to identify the source of the audio and bring such perpetrators to book.

“The public is thereby reminded that production of such information is a crime under section 115 of the Electronic Transaction Act and a section 159 of the criminal offences Act.

NCSC wish to also draw the attention of the public that circulating such fictitious content breaches the law under section 76 of the Electronic Communications Act.”

It therefore urged the public and mainstream media to be on a lookout for false news and similar production circulating virally with the hope that it will be carried into mainstream media.

It said these are common interferences tactics especially generated during election seasons globally.

It urged the public to report such suspected information or incident circulation on social media or any digital platform to the National Cyber Security Centre through their cyber security incidents points of contact call or SMS 292.

“The Ministry Of Communication through the national cyber security centre is working in collaboration with the ministry of information and other relevant security agencies to ensure a safer cyber space for all Ghanaians.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

