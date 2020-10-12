Nana Inaugurates Organizing Committee For All African Games

Nana Inaugurates Organizing Committee For African Games

President Akufo-Addo today inaugurated a nine-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th edition of the African Games.

Ghana is to host the Games in August 2023.

The Committee has veteran broadcaster, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare as Chairman, with Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah who was a Member and Secretary to the 2016 NPP Transitional Team on Youth and Sports and the current Technical Advisor on Sports at the Ministry of Youth and Sports as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

He is Deputised by former Olympian and an accomplished Sports Events

Organizer, Reks Brobby with Dr. Beatrice Dwumfour Williams, Clinical Psychologist and University Lecturer who is also a Board Member of the National Sports Authority as member.

The rest include Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Sports Journalist, Ahmed Osumanu – Communication Consultant to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ben Nunoo Mensah. President, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), lawyer Eva Okyere, a former sports journalist and management member of the female national soccer team, the Black Queens as well as Joyce Datsa, a Sports Administrator.

Present were the Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante and the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Dr Peter Twumasi.

They are among others to see to the successful organisation of the games.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent