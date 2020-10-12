West Mamprusi MCE Escapes Robbery Attack , One Shot

The West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) , Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, has escaped a robbery attack at Zaksilary near Nasia in the North East Region.

The incident occurred on October 11, 2020.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that one person on a motorbike was however shot by the armed robbers.

The victim who was not immediately identified was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The West Mamprusi MCE confirmed the incident to DGN Online, saying he suspected foul play in the robbery attack.

According to him, they were going round to distribute some funds donated by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to victims of the recent floods in the North East Region.

He indicated that they suspected the robbers had information that they had huge sums of monies in their possession, hence blocking the road awaiting their arrival at the scene to rob them.

“We had a meeting with the community members who were affected and we decided how much they will receive from the money donated by the Vice President so I was moving with my team doing the distribution and I think they were alerted that I am moving with money.”

The MCE said the distribution delayed till night and that they were in the distribution process when someone rushed to the scene to alert them that some robbers have shot someone close to the Venue for the distribution.

Mr. Lucky said the police escort rushed to the scene and upon seeing the police the robbers escaped into a nearby bush while firing warning shots.

The MCE called on the police to beef up security in the municipality due to the nature of robbery activities towards ending of the year.

FROM Eric Kombat,Nalerigu