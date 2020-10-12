Black Stars Secure 5–1 Win Over Qatar

The Black Stars of Ghana have recovered from their recent defeat to Mali to produce a convincing victory against Qatar.

The Ghanaian side in their second international encounter since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, outperformed the Qatar who are expected to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

During the match staged at the Titanic Stadium, Antalya, in Turkey the Stars produced a 5-1 victory.

The Black Stars after taking the lead over Qatar by a goal from Fosu in the 22nd minute saw the Qatari squad equalized before the break.

But the Stars came back with full force in the second half, with captain Andrew Ayew scoring twice (63rd, 83rd minutes), and Samuel Owusu, and C. Ekuban scoring in the 65th and 87th minutes respectively.

The match is the second in recent days for the Black Stars who are preparing for their African Cup of Nations qualifications stage.

The Stars played their first friendly against Mali, losing 3-0.

By Melvin Tarlue