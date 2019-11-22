Auditor-General vs EOCO: CDD, GII, 19 Others Back Domelevo

Daniel Domelevo

Twenty-one civil society organisations have backed outspoken Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo amid a controversial investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

The Ghana Integrity Initiative, the local chapter of Transparency International, the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) among others in a statement, urged Mr. Domelevo on, adding they hope the “recent turn of events will not deter the Auditor-General from continuing with his work to protect the public purse.”

The statement comes amid an ongoing feud between the EOCO and the Auditor-General over alleged procurement breaches by the latter.

Domelevo has since dragged EOCO to court, questioning its mandate to investigate his office.

The CSOs, in their release, supported the Auditor-General’s position, arguing any such investigation is the mandate of the Special Prosecutor according to the Acts establishing the Office of Special Prosecutor.

Moreover, the said procurement breaches have already been investigated by the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) where it was established that there was value for money in the purchase of the vehicles under contention, the CSOs argue.

On the arsenals directed at Mr. Domelevo, the CSOs believe the A-G’s vigorous discharging of his duties including surcharging personalities like Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo “have courted anger against him amongst ruling party supporters.”

“As keen observers of the anti-corruption space, we are very alive to the ways in which state power can be abused to harass and intimidate public officers seeking to protect the public purse and serve the public interest,” the statement said in part.

The CSOs, however, said, “no one is above the law and everyone should be held to the same standards of accountability.”

–Myjoyonline