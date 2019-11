Ghana suffered another penalty heartbreak to miss out on qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Black Meteors failed to take bronze at the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations tournament as they were beaten by South Africa 6-5 on penalties after the game finished 2-2 on Friday.

This is the second time in four days Ghana failed to win a penalty shootout. The Meteors lost on penalties to Ivory Coast in the semi-final.