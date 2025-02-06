Australia-Ghana partnership can unlock solutions to food production challenges

Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (R) with Berenice Owen-Jones

The Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has recommended the agriculture sector as another avenue for strengthening the strong bilateral relations between Ghana and Australia through the execution of mutually beneficial projects.

According to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang a strong partnership between Ghana and Australia could prove the masterstroke in the country’s quest for a permanent solution to its food production headaches.

Speaking when the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Berenice Owen-Jones paid a courtesy call on her, the Vice President noted that with Australia boasting of some of the world’s leading agriculture firms and investors and Ghana having vast areas of arable lands and investor-friendly environment, partnership between the two countries will yield significant benefits for both parties.

The Australian High Commissioner, on her part, noted the expansion of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) to Ghana.

The initiative is envisaged to boost collaborative research and innovation in agriculture, supporting the government’s mechanized farming agenda and efforts toward food self-sufficiency.

The collaboration is also expected to strengthen Ghana’s agricultural value chains as well as its food security ambitions.

Berenice Owen-Jones also spoke extensively on Australia’s significant mining investments in West Africa, valued at US$30 billion, with Ghana hosting a substantial share.

She expressed enthusiasm about Atlantic Lithium’s upcoming project in Ghana, pending parliamentary ratification of its mining license. The project promises to generate over 900 direct jobs for Ghanaians, boosting local economies.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang commended Australia’s mining expertise and called for sustainable practices that align with Ghana’s developmental goals.

Berenice Owen-Jones further reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to community empowerment through its Direct Aid Program (DAP). With a focus on nimble, targeted initiatives, DAP has supported women, children, and marginalized communities across Ghana for decades.

The Vice President lauded the programme’s impact, particularly its role in uplifting vulnerable populations. She called for increased grants and support to enhance local community resilience.