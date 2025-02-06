Fix Your Differences With Kaakie – JMJ Urged 

Joshua Raphaelson and Kaakie

Ghanaian music producer and CEO of Xtra Large Music, Joshua Raphaelson, popularly known as JMJ, has been encouraged to resolve all outstanding issues with former Reggae and Dancehall star Kaakie after their split in 2017.

These remarks came from followers on Facebook shortly after JMJ posted a heartfelt tribute to the musicians who contributed to Kaakie’s work.

In his post, he shared an artwork featuring various artists who played a role in her music. The post was captioned: “Better late than never. This is an opportunity to thank all who contributed in every big or small way. Love and support, I ask the energies repay y’all with double energy.”

In the comments section, Otu Nelson wrote, “Link up with her, get to the studio, and release the unreleased records. You guys are meant to work together. It’s never too late to fix what is broken. Let the majority lead; it’s been a long time—look at the beautiful work you both did.”

Dancehall diva Grace Kakie Ocansey, known as Kaakie, confirmed in 2017 that she had parted ways with Xtra Large Music, managed by Jam Master J (JMJ).

She explained that she felt pressured into signing a confusing contract at just 20 years old, leaving her without ownership of any songs from her six years with the label and forcing her to start anew.

In a previous interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, JMJ mentioned that aside from revenue from live shows featuring Kaakie, he did not profit from their collaboration. He also revealed that he is still repaying debts incurred from productions he did for her.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke