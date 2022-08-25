Avorsey Grabs Dr. Yamson MTN Golf

Winners in a group photograph after the competition

Brilliant golfer Frank Avorsey demonstrated brilliance to grab the ultimate in this year’s Dr. Ismael Yamson MTN Invitational Golf Tournament held at the Achimota Golf Club in Accra on Saturday.

He finished tops with 38 points to win the Men’s Group A event, and for his efforts, he walked away with a trophy, iPhone and other products.

Ayoub Ghandour, who recorded 36 points to walk away with a trophy and gift voucher, finished in second place, while Eric Gene settled for the third position with 33 points to walk home with a trophy and other goodies from sponsors.

The Ladies Open saw Elizabeth Essel-Koomson scoring 40 points to clinch the ultimate trophy and prizes, while Mariatu Bah settled for the second position with 37 points.

Club captain Kwasi Amoafo-Yeboah with 38 points emerged winner in the Men’s Seniors category, while the Ladies category was won by Maggie Owusu Baah with 34 points.

The Longest Drive for Men and Ladies were won by Kwaku Ofosuhene and Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah respectively, while the Closest to the Pin for Men and Ladies were won by Avorsey and Adwoa Asare-Asamoah in that order.

It was MTN’s only sponsored golf event of the year and in honour of the Board Chairman of MTN, Dr. Ismael Yamson, for his contribution to the growth of the company and other businesses in the country over the years.

About hundred golfers participated in the well-organised competition.

“It has been an exciting time on the golf course today and I know we all had a great time. I wish to express my appreciation to everyone for honouring our invitation to this Invitational Golf Tournament which has been organised in my honour,” Dr. Yamson stated.

He added, “I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the MTN family especially, as well as our partners, stakeholders, the business community, and Achimota Golf Club for organising this tournament to celebrate my life.”

He said golfers remain critical stakeholders to the MTN business, and the tournament give the company the opportunity to play the game and also connect with customers to strengthen relationships, exchange ideas and foster collaborations.

“I would like to use this opportunity to appreciate all golfers for their patronage of all our invitational tournaments over the years. Even though this is the only invitational for the year, we are not relenting our support in promoting this sport,” he said.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum