Cape Coast Hosts GNPC

Founder of Ghana Fastest Human short distance race competition, Reks Brobby says Cape Coast is ready for this Saturday’s athletics meet.

Runners from the Greater Accra, Western and Central regions are expected to battle for honours in the U-15, U-18 and seniors categories at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Saturday’s meet precedes the final scheduled for September 24 in Kumasi, and according to Brobby, the stakes are high taking into account the readiness of the combatants.

He said, “I am already at the venue, and I can confirm that the athletes are poised for action. Thanks to GNPC, our title sponsor, Adidas and other sponsors for their support all these years.

“Through their support, it is clear that if athletics is accorded the needed support, we will go places, our performance in recent athletics competitions are ample evidence, most of them are products of this project.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum