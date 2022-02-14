Awake Water Supports Korle-Bu Cardio With GH₵150,000

Officials of Kasapreko, Diana Hamilton and some directors of the Cardio Centre display the dummy cheque

KASAPREKO COMPANY Limited, producers of Awake Purified Drinking Water, have donated a GH₵150,000 to the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Kasapreko Company, through its “One4Life” charity-driven project, has over the years provided hope and supported patients with heart conditions, especially children who could not pay for the surgery bills.

Linda Amartei, Brands Manager at Kasapreko Company, said the company, since 2016, has donated GH₵75,000 quarterly to the centre as part of its corporate social responsibility.

She said the recent presentation was for two quarters of 2021, emphasising that an amount of GHC1,000,000 was raised from 2016 to 2019. She therefore urged Ghanaians to support them by patronising the Awake Purified Drinking Water to save lives.

Dr Lawrence Sereboe, Executive Director, Cardiothoracic Centre, Korle-Bu Hospital, who received the cheque, disclosed that the support from the Kasapreko Company from 2016 to 2019 to the centre has saved 53 lives through corrective surgery.

Dr Sereboe said over 10,000 children were born with a form of ‘hole-in-heart’ condition every day, stressing that contributions from such corporate organisations like Kasapreko Company, under its Awake Purified Drinking Water life-saving initiative, has helped to conduct corrective surgery to save lives.

He advised the public to avoid excessive drinking of alcohol, smoking, and conduct regular check-ups to know their blood pressures and cholesterol level as well as sugar level for prompt attention.

Ghanaian Gospel musician and reigning VGMA artiste of the year, Diana Hamilton, who is also the Brand Ambassador for Awake Purified Drinking Water, expressed excitement to partner with Kasapreko Company to undertake such an impactful initiative to put smiles on the faces of patients with heart conditions.

She pledged her unflinching support to the project to ensure that Ghanaians become healthy and contribute productively to the growth of the country.

The “One4Life” campaign, which is a life-saving initiative, sets aside 10 pesewas from the purchase of every 500ml of Awake Purified water to the National Cardiothoracic Centre.

A business desk report