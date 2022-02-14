Hubtel Goes To Cape Coast

A Hubtel dispatch rider

HUBTEL HAS expanded its operations to Cape Coast, the capital of Central Region after successful operations in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Takoradi.

The leading quick commerce, messaging, and payment service provider, announced its operations in Cape Coast with a launch on the University of Cape Coast campus.

Head of Commercial and New Market, Gershon Eric Akoto, in a comment said, “Our launch in Cape Coast, being our 5th operating city, gives us a lot to be excited about. It coincides with the launch of our very first full-feature app. The all-new Hubtel app makes finding and paying for goods and services nearby a very easy task.”

“You can now find and buy groceries, food, electricals, and everything else, and pay, or collect payments from unlimited contacts. Beyond paying for bills, transferring money, or top-up services, users also send requests to receive money from unlimited contacts,” he added.

With this announcement, residents of Cape Coast can now install the Hubtel app to find and pay for anything from retailers in Cape Coast.

Hubtel’s network of delivery riders spans across all locations within Cape Coast and also supports GhanaPosts GPS addresses to enable users track their orders from preparation through pick up to delivery, in real-time.

CEO of Hubtel, Alex Bram, also urged retailers in Cape Coast to boldly embrace the changing needs of customers by getting their inventory onto Hubtel.

“If you run any retail business such as a provisions store, food joint, restaurant or any kind of retail store, your customers are becoming more digital and more mobile, so it’s time to take your store to where your customers are spending most of their time, their smartphone,” he stated.

He further assured users of Hubtel that “…we operate a no-questions-asked, money-back-guarantee which continuously ensures that should anything go wrong with any order, you will receive a full refund.”

Hubtel is Ghana’s first full-feature quick commerce platform, connecting retailers and service providers to customers. The company was founded by 3 former classmates of St. Augustine College, Cape Coast. Since 2005, Hubtel has become Ghana’s most successful indigenous technology company with significant market shares in payment processing, messaging and e-commerce.