BOST Board Reacts To ‘Wreath Laying’

BOST front view

The board of directors of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) has reacted to the recent laying of wreath by a section of workers of the company bearing the name of the Managing Director Edwin Provencal.

A statement signed by the Board Chairman Ekow Hackman disclosed that the issue has been reported to the appropriate security agencies for investigation.

The board, the statement adds “is also aware of reports in the media about interviews allegedly granted by officials of BOST on the incident. The Board would like to use this opportunity to inform all stakeholders that the incident has been reported to the appropriate security agencies for investigations to be conducted.”

Pending the outcome of the investigations, the board has entreated management and staff of BOST to remain calm and to refrain from granting further interviews which may cast aspersions on any person or group either within or outside of BOST.

The board has also urged management and staff to continue to work in harmony and remain focused on consolidating the gains the company has made in recent times.

It would be recalled that an incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, February 7, 2022 during which wreaths bearing the name of the Managing Director, Mr. Edwin Provencal were laid in front of the head office building.