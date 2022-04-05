Awako Cautions Kotoko … Ahead Of Super Clash

Gladson Awako

ACCRA HEARTS of Oak’s sensational attacker, Gladson Awako, insists Hearts is ready for Kotoko.

The two most decorated football clubs in the country are expected to lock horns in a league match on Sunday.

Dubbed “Ghana’s version of the El-Classico,” the crunch game would take place at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite playing as the away team, Awako seemed confident that Hearts could cause an upset and leave with three points.

“We are ready for Kotoko,” the Hearts ball juggler was quoted as saying, barely one week before the big game.

According to him, Hearts of Oak are in good shape, and so they could easily runaway with the three valuable points.

“Hearts of Oak keeps improving from one game to another,” the ex-Ghana international confidently stated.

Awako, however, admitted that Kotoko would not be a soft nut to crack in Kumasi, saying, “Hearts are (however) ready for them.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi