‘Lack Of Investment Killing Juvenile Clubs’

Some team managers and owners of Juvenile Football Clubs in the Upper East Region have attributed the lack of financial investment and dwindling interests of spectators to the poor development of juvenile clubs in the country.

Team Manager and Coach of Boison FC in Bolgatanga, Yahaya Mohammed told the Daily Guide that many club owners are struggling to keep their clubs with their meager incomes.

“Juvenile clubs don’t get any money from anywhere, the companies are not interested in sponsoring the clubs, unfortunately in this region, there are no philanthropists who will give money to support the grooming of young talents.

Club owners and Team managers will have to look for money to pay for officiating fees, affiliation fees, buy jerseys and other logistics. They buy water, first aid, transportation and many others. If you don’t have passion for the game and love for the children, you can’t run a football club, let alone juvenile football in this region.”

According to him, after struggling to develop these children, divisional clubs come with gifts and promises to lure parents and children to cut ties with their juvenile clubs.

“Things like this happen, and the clubs lose everything they have invested in the children. It is very painful but you can’t force a player who doesn’t want to play for your team. They end up leaving and you don’t gain anything for the work and investment you have made to turn the raw talent into a good player.”

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah