Empress Gifty Launches ‘TREC’ 2022

Empress Gifty

Popular female Ghanaian gospel singer and song writer, Gifty Adorye, known on stage as Empress Gifty, has officially launched the second edition of her annual musical concert, The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC) 2022.

The launch took place at the EL Lounge, East Legon in Accra last Friday, and gathered the presence of some gospel music stakeholders; including a section of the media.

This year’s event is expected to bring worshippers together and gospel music lovers on one platform to worship and praise God.

The event, on the theme, “The essence of the empty tomb,” will be held at the Junction Mall, Nungua on May 1 at 5pm.

It will witness live performances from celebrated acts such as Peterson Okopi from Nigeria, Tagoe Sisters, Rev. Perry Lokko, Eric Jeshrun, Jack Alolome and a host of others.

“I am expecting a lot of healing, breakthroughs and testimonies for patrons on the night. TREC was birthed in 2019, with the first edition held on an Easter Monday. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was put on hold,” Empress Gifty said at the launch.

She disclosed that she was bringing a special guest from the diaspora to be part of the event, and asked patrons to expect more surprises on the night.

Credited with hit songs such ‘Aseda’, ‘Yen To Nkyea’, ‘Wafira Me Ntoma’, ‘Jesus You Be Too Much’ among others, Empress Gifty, whose passion for praise and worship has seen her perform on a number of local platforms, is expected to perform all her hit songs on stage during the event.

BY George Clifford Owusu