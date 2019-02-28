Ayawaso Probe: 50 ‘Machomen, Women’ Protected NDC Candidate

Delali Kwasi Brempong

IT HAS emerged that the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon, Delali Kwasi Brempong, refused police protection on the day of the election.

Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), DSP Kwasi Ofori, revealed this when he appeared before the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, February 28 at the Osu Castle in Accra.

He said when the police team arrived at the residence of Mr. Brempong at La Bawaleshie in East Legon, a suburb of Accra, he offered himself for arrest.

According to him, he briefed the parliamentary candidate that they were not at his residence to arrest him but to offer him protection.

He added that Mr. Brempong rejected the offer and said his “boys” would offer him security.

DSP Ofori stated that there were 50 heavily built young men and women inside Mr. Brempong’s residence and those were the persons the NDC candidate preferred to offer him protection instead of the police.

According to him, when he asked Mr. Brempong if he knew the 50 people in his house, he (Brempong) said no.

He said the police had to persuade Mr. Brempong to allow them offer him protection.

DSP Ofori estimated that there were a total of 100 people in and outside Mr. Brempong’s house.

When Prof. Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu asked him if the 50 people inside Mr. Brempong’s residence looked like trained security personnel, he responded there were “young heavily built men with few women.”

He expressed the belief that those persons were members of the NDC, whom he described as “party fraternity”, making Prof. Mensa-Bonsu to say he was being so diplomatic in describing the people.

BY Melvin Tarlue