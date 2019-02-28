Lebanese C’tty Expands Scholarship Reach

Lebanese Ambassador (6th from left), other members of the community, staff and the beneficiaries

The Lebanese Embassy, in collaboration with the Lebanese Community, has once again offered scholarship to 13 law students of the University of Ghana, Legon.

Announcing the package at the Financial Aid Office on the school campus on Thursday, Maher Kheir, Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana pointed out that “…our vision is to make tertiary education accessible to many Ghanaian students, hence this gesture.”

He mentioned that as part of the efforts of his outfit to support education in the country, the Lebanese Community has rolled out plans to support the School of Arts, saying “for this reason, we are already working to extend the scholarship scheme to other tertiary institutions and other disciplines”.

“In the last five years, over one hundred students have received scholarship to further their education. It has been extremely successful. But we refuse to rest on our efforts as long as there are more students out there to be reached”, he added.

Emphasising the importance of law, HE Kheir said: “Maxwell Anderson once said ‘without laws, men are beasts’. If so, then be the beauty of the law, not its beasts. Stand by the principles of the law at all times. And remember that if you want to see a difference, be the difference.”

Dean of the Faculty of Law at the university Professor Kofi Quashigah described the scholarship scheme designed for the first top four students as huge recognition and honour. He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of it; he expressed profuse thanks to the Lebanon Embassy and the Lebanese Community for supporting tertiary education in the country.

Level 400 students, Kazia Hillary Engmann and a beneficiary of the scheme, on behalf of her mates, thanked the embassy and the community for the gesture.PC