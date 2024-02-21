Ayensuano NPP Builds Strong Front Ahead Of Dec Polls

The National Chairman introducing Ida Asiedu to the church

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held a reconciliation meeting between the parliamentary candidate, Ida Adjoa Aseidu, and her contenders who lost the parliamentary primaries in the orphan constituency last year.

Mrs. Ida Adjoa Asiedu was elected the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Ayensuano Constituency after defeating the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, the former MP, and two others, Ernest Addo and Kingsley Boateng Adomah respectively.

The National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim and the Eastern Regional Chairman, Jeff Konadu Addo on Sunday stormed the constituency to meet the candidate and the defeated aspirants, after worshipping at the Anum-Apampamu Pentecost Church to give thanks to God for the successful primaries held last year.

The purpose of the service was to express heartfelt appreciation to God for the peaceful and successful party primaries, as well as to acknowledge the unwavering support received from constituents, particularly the delegates who cast their votes on that significant day.

The Thanksgiving Service was attended by the former aspirants, party executives, and members of the NPP from the constituency, regional and national offices.

Speaking at the event, the National Chairman of NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, urged the defeated parliamentary aspirants to consider the supreme interest of the NPP and work closely with the elected candidate to secure victory on December 7.

Mr. Ntim noted that internal party coercion and discipline among party faithful, remain the most important prerequisite for the party to be able to win a third consecutive term in office in December 2024.

The Regional Chairman, Jeff Konadu Addo, also urged the former aspirants and the party members to unite to enable the party to win the seat and ‘break the eight’.

The parliamentary candidate of the area, Ida Adjoa Aseidu, on her part, thanked the Almighty God for a peaceful primary and applauded the party executives and members for their role in making the primary a success.

She said Dr. Bawumia has promised to continue all the good policies initiated and implemented by the Akufo-Addo government, pointing especially at the free SHS, adding that the many infrastructural projects commenced by the Akufo-Addo government shall be continued and completed under Dr. Bawumia, while other life-changing social intervention policies initiated shall also be protected to bring relief to the citizenry.

The newly affirmed candidate appealed to all party members and constituents to embrace a spirit of forgiveness, urging everyone to let go of any grievances that may have arisen during the primaries season.

She emphasised that now is the opportune moment for unity, where everyone should join hands to strengthen the party’s presence and increase votes in Ayensuano to get back the seat for the NPP and make Dr. Bawumia, the President of Ghana.

BY Daniel Bampoe