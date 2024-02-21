GJA Revokes Hawa Koomson ‘Black Out’

Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has announced the revocation of the media blackout it imposed on the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

A statement issued and signed on Friday, February 16, 2024 by the Association’s General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, said the decision was taken on Thursday, February 15, 2024 after the GJA in consultation with its media partners reviewed the imposition of the blackout on the Minister.

It said the imposition of blackout was meant to get justice for David Kobenna, a morning show host of Cape FM, who was assaulted by thugs wearing branded T-shirts of the MP during the vetting of New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirants in Cape Coast, in the Central Region on January 4, 2024.

“On Thursday, February 15, 2024, Ms. Koomson redeemed her promise to engage the GJA to settle the impasse by meeting the National Executive of the Association at the Ghana International Press Centre,” the statement read.

It said the Minister for Fisheries who was accompanied by the Minister Designate for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, for the meeting expressed his willingness to work with the GJA ‘to lay the matter to rest’ and also support GJA to ensure justice for David Kobenna.

It stated that president of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), Edwin Arthur; the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Gloria Hiadzi, and the Programme Manager for Freedom of Expression at the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Muheeb Saeed, were present at the meeting.

“Also present were the Dean of the Parliamentary Press Corps, Simon Agianab; the President of the New Media Association, Eugene Nkansah; the Executive Secretary of PRINPAG, Jeorge Wilson Kingson, and Gabriel Asante Bosompem, who is one of two GJA representatives on the National Media Commission (NMC),” It added.

It further said the President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, commended the Fisheries Minister for taking such positive step to help find solution to the problem, and expressed the hope that she would live by her pledge.

“Meanwhile, the GJA and its media partners are calling on all media houses to continue to enforce the blackout imposed on the MP for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama,” it added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah