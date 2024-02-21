The Battle Of Bawumia And Mahama – The Choice (1)

“In life we move forward, we don’t go back, especially to what you tried and failed, when you have a fresh choice. For me, even if I will make a mistake I will make it going forward and not backward”- Mr. Kofi Bentil, IMANI-Africa.

Ghanaians know the garbage they voted for in 2012 and after four years, voted the garbage out in 2016. To turn back to resurrect the ‘dead goat’ who was massively rejected at the ballot will be a grave mistake because ‘dead goats’ are buried and not resurrected.

Traditionally, it is a taboo in many tribes in Ghana to enstool again a chief who has been destooled once and therefore, we must be careful not to bring the wrath of our traditional gods upon us. Besides, the presidency is not a correctional centre.

The failure of ex-President Mahama to apologise to the nation for the pain he inflicted on Ghanaians for over four years of ‘dumsor’, and his pretence that his reign was filled with milk and honey is not only disgraceful but dishonest.

Ex-President Kufuor at Dr. Bawumia’s presentation at UPS on the economic performance of political parties remarked that, “… I would not blame any side, look at the track records of all parties and I tell you, you can’t find one that can say that in their time, they were excellent or superb, no.”

The ‘noise’ ex-President Mahama makes about the economy is simply hypocritical and political mischief. Ex-President Kufuor handed over an economy of $1=Ghc0.98 to Mills/Mahama on January 7, 2009, and Mahama handed over to Nana Akufo-Addo $1=Ghc4.27 on January 7, 2017.

Mahama’s term was not affected by any of the world’s economic disasters like Covid-19 and others we are experiencing today.The fact that some Ghanaians are not happy with President Akufo-Addo’s administration, does not mean that ex-President Mahama is the best substitute or his economic performance was better.

The economy took a nose dive after late President Mills and the NDC took over from President Kufuor on January 7, 2009. Within a period of eight years, two years of Mills and six years of Mahama, the economy was in a total mess by the time Mahama handed over to Nana Akufo-Addo.

The ‘noise’ ex-President Mahama and the NDC followers are making about the economy is therefore baseless and unjustified. Infact, ‘dumsor’ laid the foundation for the economic crisis, and Covid-19 and Russia/Ukraine war aggravated it during Nana Akufo-Addo’s reign.

Dr. Bawumia is being blamed for the economic mess because he is the Vice President and a member of the Economic Management Team (EMT). The Vice President during his address on his vision for Ghana briefly remarked that he is only ‘a driver’s mate’, and this has given his opponents ammunition to fire at him.

However, whether we like it or not, it is true his position is advisory. To blame the current economic crisis on Dr. Bawumia is unfair, wrong, and totally misplaced.

Late President Mills was a Vice President of late President J.J. Rawlings but was Mills responsible for many of the unexplained behaviours of late President Rawlings or the economic failures of the regime?

Will ex-President Mahama accept the blame of being the cause of President Mills’ death because he was the Vice President? Was the late Vice President Amissah-Arthur blamed for the economic mess and ‘dumsor’ of ex-President Mahama? So why should Dr. Bawumia be blamed?

The issues at stake for the election to my mind are the economy and corruption. The two main contestants must therefore declare their visions clearly for the electorates to make their choice.

Dr. Bawumia advocates e-economy and on the February 7, 2024 at UPS, he explained his vision in detail to Ghanaians.

Many Ghanaians have hailed his proposals as laudable, especially GUTA President Joseph Obeng, whilst others, for lack of comprehension and to win cheap political points, are condemning the presentation.

By Brig-Gen (Rtd) J. Odei