Essien Linked To Stars Coaching Role

Michael Essien

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien, is reportedly being considered for the vacant assistant coach position with the national team.

This development comes in the aftermath of the dissolution of the entire technical team of the Black Stars, following a period of unsatisfactory performance under Coach Chris Hughton, including a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Ivory Coast.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) established a committee to search for a new coach, with the chairman of the committee Mark Addo, confirming an overwhelming response of over 500 applications flooding the secretariat.

As the committee works on evaluating the candidates through interviews, attention is also being given to the selection of assistant coaches, with Michael Essien emerging as a potential candidate for the role.

Essien, a former crucial player for Chelsea, obtained his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth coaching licenses last year, showcasing his commitment to coaching development.

With no prominent coaching role yet, Essien is expected to leverage his extensive experience as a former footballer to contribute to the revival of the national team.

This consideration aligns with the endorsement from former striker Charles Taylor, who has openly supported the idea of Michael Essien taking on a more significant role, even suggesting him as a potential head coach for the Black Stars.

As the GFA navigates through the selection process, the inclusion of Essien in the coaching setup could bring a fresh perspective and contribute to the team’s resurgence.