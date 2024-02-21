Royal Ladies Ministry Donates To Agortor CHPS Compound

Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye Ankrah with some executives making the donation

The women’s wing of Royalhouse Chapel International, Royal Ladies Ministry, has donated medical supplies to the Agortor CHPS Compound in the Shia Osuduko District in the Greater Accra Region.

The ministry presented three hospital beds, three wheel chairs, five Stethoscopes, boxes of medicines, sanitizers, mosquitoes nets, wipes, and disposable theatre gowns,

Also, gallons of disinfectants as well as walking aids among others were presented to the health facility.

Presenting the items, President General of Royal Ladies Ministry, Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah, said the gesture was part of the Ministry’s social responsibility.

It was also to give back to the community as Royal Ladies marks its 30th anniversary celebration in 2024.

She said since the Ministry’s multi-purpose conference and accommodation facility named ‘City of Shiloh’ is situated at Agotor-Tsopoli, it was prudent to give back to the community.

“This is actually the first programme we are embarking on for our 30th anniversary; giving back to the Agortor community,” she said.

“We have come to the clinic. We have seen the community, and as God blesses us, we want to tell the people of Agortor and the midwife that today is not going to be the last time, but we are certainly coming back. We are going to partner with them, and we are going to help the clinic and help the Agortor community,” she emphasized.

Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah also presented an undisclosed amount of money to the only nurse at the facility, Wisdom Bimban N-Yinlignan, for single-handedly running the health center.

The premiere lady of Royalhouse Chapel International further stated that the Ministry will commence vacation classes for all school going children in the community starting this academic year.

She said the children will be taught Science, Mathematics and English lessons.

She explained that an encounter she had with a Junior High School (JHS) student in the area who could not express himself well in English had led to the initiative.

“Sometimes we think Ghana is all about Accra, but I want people in Ghana or in Accra to know, that there are communities that are not far from Accra, yet they are so deprived,” she said encouraging others to also support the community.

City of Shiloh Project

Touching on the City of Shiloh Project, Rev. Mrs. Korankye-Ankrah said the facility when completed will house an administration block, a vocational and rehabilitation centre to train young women in dress making, handicraft, soap making, a multi-purpose hall to host group activities, 1000 accommodation block, a shopping centre, a main auditorium to host the women during their annual conference, a Bible school and medical centre.

She said the centre was going to be a place to reform ex-convicts, social misfits, and drug addicts and help them reintegrate into society.

She was therefore grateful that the community has bought into the vision.

Receiving the items, Mr. Wisdom Bimban N-Yinlignan thanked the Apostle General, Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah and Rev. Mrs Rita Korankye-Ankrah for remembering the people of Agortor.

He said the gesture will go a long way to improve healthcare delivery in the community of over 4,000 residents.

Mr. N-Yinlignan lamented that the nurses’ accomodation is in poor shape and has therefore been abandoned adding that it has led to health personnel refusing posting to the area.

He, therefore, appealed to the government and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to come to their aid.

Some of the residents expressed joy and lauded the Royal Ladies Ministry led by Mrs. Rita Korankye Ankrah for the presentation.

A Daily Guide Report