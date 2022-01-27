Ayew Brothers Quit Black Stars

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have reportedly quit the Black Stars.

It’s unclear why the Ayew brothers took that decision, according to a report by GhanaFootball.com.

The reports said although they have been responsible for scoring some of the most important goals for the national team in the past, they have often been criticized by Ghanaians when things do not go well.

After a disappointing Ghana showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon, reports coming in late Wednesday, January 26, 2022 are suggesting that both Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have decided to hand their boot from international duty.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) also announced that its Executive Council has sacked Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac.

In addition, the technical team of the Black Stars has been disbanded.

– BY Daniel Bampoe