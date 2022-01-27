Black Stars To See Improvement – Sports Minister

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yussif, on Wednesday, informed Parliament of plans by the government to improve the performance of the national team, the Black Stars.

According to him, the technical bench of the team has been tasked to come up with more details on the selection and management of the players to ensure better performance in future tournaments.

The Minister was reacting to the concerns raised by some Members of Parliament on Wednesday.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minister explain that there is a roadmap to encourage inter-school participation in active sports to ensure the best talents are harnessed for future national sports endeavors and to widen the scope of selection to the national soccer team.

A Statement by the MP for South Tongu, Wisdom Kobena Woyome, cited many technical anomalies such as player disconnect, indiscipline, poor managerial tactics, poor motivation, etc as some of the causes of the poor performance of the team.

Members, from both sides of the House, spoke against the performance of the National Team, suggesting, passionately, many ways the team’s fortunes can be improved.

MPs such as; Rockson Dafeamekpor, Freda Prempeh, Haruna Iddrisu, and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu spoke about the need for the nation to take steps to generally overhaul the Black Stars team and its administration to enable the players to perform better in future tournaments.

BY Daniel Bampoe